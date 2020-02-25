Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial


Posted on: February 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial


Posted on: February 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.