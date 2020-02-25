Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial
A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial
A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.