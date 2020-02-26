Australian and Israeli leaders discuss extradition wrangle


Posted on: February 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Australia’s prime minister and Israel’s president have discussed an extradition request for a former school principal whose alleged abuse of dozens of Australian schoolgirls has cast a shadow over the Israeli leader’s visit



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Australian and Israeli leaders discuss extradition wrangle


Posted on: February 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Australia’s prime minister and Israel’s president have discussed an extradition request for a former school principal whose alleged abuse of dozens of Australian schoolgirls has cast a shadow over the Israeli leader’s visit



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.