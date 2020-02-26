Fired employee kills ‘multiple’ people in shooting at MillerCoors building, officials say

Kali9/iStock(MILWAUKEE) — An ex-employee killed “multiple” people when they opened fired at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The employee had been fired earlier Wednesday and returned to the site with a gun, officials said, citing preliminary information.

At least eight people were shot in the attack, officials said. Their conditions are not yet known.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that multiple people have died.

The gunman is among the dead, according to law enforcement, and there is no active threat.

“There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department,” Molson Coors Beverage Company, the parent company of MillerCoors, said in a statement. “Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

Police in Milwaukee said they responded to an active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in the area near the area of the 4000 block of West State Street, police said.

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.

