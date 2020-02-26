Twitter hilariously reacts to Jordan Peele’s terrifying ‘Candyman’ dare

(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele had an interesting way to get the word out about his upcoming thriller Candyman — with a dare.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old propositioned his fans on Twitter.

“I dare you to say his name,” Peele tweeted along with instructions to tweet #Candyman five times in one post.

He promised that those who completed the task would be rewarded with an “exclusive first look” at the sequel to the 90’s horror classic about a murdered slave who returns from the dead seeking revenge.

The urban legend claims that Candyman can be summoned by saying his name five times while facing a mirror. Upon arrival he proceeds to kill the summoner with his hook-hand.

Peele was met with a slew of reactions, with the majority hilariously trolling the Get Out producer for thinking that people would actually follow through with his dare.

“You really thought you were going to get your people to do this???” one user replied. “I’mma just buy a ticket to the movie like a normal person and not play with demons.”

“Nope. Not saying it. Nope,” another wrote alongside a meme of Steve Carrell’s character Michael Scott from The Office saying, “Nope. Don’t like that.”

For those too afraid to go through with summoning Candyman, the clip that Peele promised was posted to the movie’s official Twitter account.

In the six-second teaser for the film scheduled to hit theaters in June, viewers get a glimpse of the killer’s hook before a woman drops what she’s holding, shrieks in terror, and proceeds to run away.

The official trailer for Candyman drops on Thursday.

