China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

A newspaper in eastern China says the country is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat a massive locust infestation

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

A newspaper in eastern China says the country is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat a massive locust infestation