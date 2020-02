Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Maren Morris nab top ACM noms

Country duo Dan + Shay are Beliebers: The powerhouse duo are sharing Academy of Country Music Awards nominations with pop star Justin Bieber, a first-time nominee

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Maren Morris nab top ACM noms

Country duo Dan + Shay are Beliebers: The powerhouse duo are sharing Academy of Country Music Awards nominations with pop star Justin Bieber, a first-time nominee