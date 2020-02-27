India says US politicizing religious riots in which 30 died

India accused a U.S. government commission of politicizing communal violence in New Delhi that killed at least 30 people and injured more than 200 as President Donald Trump visited

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

India says US politicizing religious riots in which 30 died

India accused a U.S. government commission of politicizing communal violence in New Delhi that killed at least 30 people and injured more than 200 as President Donald Trump visited