Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall
A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall
A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.