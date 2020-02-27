Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall


Posted on: February 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge: Military funds for Washington state can’t go to wall


Posted on: February 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A judge says President Donald Trump may not divert $89 million intended for a military construction project in Washington state to build his border wall



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.