Regulators boost PG&E’s wildfire fine to $2.1 billion
California power regulators slapped Pacific Gas and Electric with a $2.1 billion fine for igniting a series of deadly wildfires that landed the beleaguered utility in bankruptcy
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Regulators boost PG&E’s wildfire fine to $2.1 billion
California power regulators slapped Pacific Gas and Electric with a $2.1 billion fine for igniting a series of deadly wildfires that landed the beleaguered utility in bankruptcy
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.