Regulators boost PG&E’s wildfire fine to $2.1 billion

California power regulators slapped Pacific Gas and Electric with a $2.1 billion fine for igniting a series of deadly wildfires that landed the beleaguered utility in bankruptcy

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Regulators boost PG&E’s wildfire fine to $2.1 billion

California power regulators slapped Pacific Gas and Electric with a $2.1 billion fine for igniting a series of deadly wildfires that landed the beleaguered utility in bankruptcy