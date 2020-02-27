Review: Kevin Krauter’s ‘Full Hand’ is dreamy introspection

Kevin Krauter’s “Full Hand” draws on the music of his early youth, like emo and ‘90s rock, and on his personal experiences grappling with growing up, religion and sexuality

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Review: Kevin Krauter’s ‘Full Hand’ is dreamy introspection

Kevin Krauter’s “Full Hand” draws on the music of his early youth, like emo and ‘90s rock, and on his personal experiences grappling with growing up, religion and sexuality