Chinese national sentenced to prison for trade secrets theft


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a Chinese national who admitted stealing trade secrets from a U.S. petroleum company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Chinese national sentenced to prison for trade secrets theft


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a Chinese national who admitted stealing trade secrets from a U.S. petroleum company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.