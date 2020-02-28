Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS