Malaysia’s Mahathir says he has support to return as PM


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad has indicated that he will reconcile with the former ruling alliance he led with rival Anwar Ibrahim in an about-turn that follows a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Malaysia’s Mahathir says he has support to return as PM


Posted on: February 28th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad has indicated that he will reconcile with the former ruling alliance he led with rival Anwar Ibrahim in an about-turn that follows a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS