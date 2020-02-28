"Malcolm" down the aisle — Frankie Muniz weds Paige Price

Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Frankie Muniz got hitched!

The 34-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor and longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, exchanged “I do’s” last weekend, according to Us Weekly.

For the nuptials, which took place in Phoenix, Arizona on February 22, the outlet reported that Muniz opted for a burgundy suit, white shirt, and black tie while Price walked down the aisle in a stunning lace gown.

It’s only been a few days since they the newlyweds tied the knot but they have wasted no time getting accustomed to their new life. Price has already updated her last name on Instagram and the Agent Cody Banks actor had no problem confirming their current relationship status in a comment on one of her photos.

“My wife is so hot!!!” he professed.

Price announced their engagement back on November 19, 2018 with a sweet message and photos of the proposal on Instagram.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” the caption began. “Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife.”

As for who attended the wedding, it was likely just close friends and family. Following his engagement, Muniz dished about his wedding plans to Us.

“It’s going to be small,” the Dancing With The Stars alum revealed.”We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

He humorously added, “We really don’t have many friends.”

