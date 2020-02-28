Speaker rejects Mahathir’s call as Malaysia’s turmoil grows

Malaysia’s political turmoil has deepened with the House speaker rejecting interim leader Mahathir Mohamad’s call for a vote to chose a new premier

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Speaker rejects Mahathir’s call as Malaysia’s turmoil grows

Malaysia’s political turmoil has deepened with the House speaker rejecting interim leader Mahathir Mohamad’s call for a vote to chose a new premier