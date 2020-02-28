Tracee Ellis Ross flexes her vocal chops in first trailer for ‘The High Note’

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a page out of her superstar mother’s handbook in the first official trailer for The High Note.

In the film, Ross, the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, plays Grace Davis, an accomplished singer who has high hopes of revamping her career by getting another major hit.

“It’s really bleak out there for middle-aged singers,” says Ross in the promo. “In the history of music only five women over 40 have ever had a number-one hit. And only one of them was black.”

The film also stars Ice Cube as Grace’s manage,r and 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson as Grace’s assistant, Maggie, who secretly aspires to become Grace’s producer.

This is the latest project for Ross, who currently stars on ABC’s black-ish, has a recurring role on Freeform’s grown-ish, and serves as the narrator on ABC’s new comedy, mixed-ish.



The High Note hits theaters on May 8.





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.