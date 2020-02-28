Tyler Perry breaks his silence on nephew’s death in prison

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOUISIANA) — It was just four days ago that Tyler Perry and his family received the tragic news that his 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead in his prison cell at the Union Parish Detention Center in Louisiana. Authorities ruled it a suicide, alleging Porter hanged himself, yet Perry and his family have ordered a second autopsy — and Perry isn’t convinced the death was suicide.

“A few years ago my nephew committed a heinous crime – he shot his biological father and killed him just a few feet away from my sister over a senseless argument,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

“Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison. I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong,” he went on. “With that in mind I have hired Dr. Michael Baden to do a second autopsy, and we are expecting results soon. I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorist, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff state publicly.”

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said Porter was found in a cell where he’d been placed Saturday night, following a fight that involved several inmates.

To conclude his statement, Tyler Perry thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers on behalf of himself and his sister, Porter’s mother. They wish to make no further comments at this time.

In 2016, Porter was convicted of manslaughter for killing his father, Gary Wayne Porter, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.