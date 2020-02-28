Weinstein juror: #MeToo movement was not a factor in trial

A juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sex assault trial says the panel did not consider the trial’s implications for the #MeToo movement

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Weinstein juror: #MeToo movement was not a factor in trial

A juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sex assault trial says the panel did not consider the trial’s implications for the #MeToo movement