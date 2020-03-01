Dominican Republic, France report Caribbean virus cases


Posted on: March 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Health officials in the Dominican Republic and France have reported the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the tourist-rich Caribbean



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dominican Republic, France report Caribbean virus cases


Posted on: March 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Health officials in the Dominican Republic and France have reported the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the tourist-rich Caribbean



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.