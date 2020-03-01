US advisory warns Americans not travel to 2 Italian regions

A new U.S. government advisory on Sunday urged Americans not to travel to two Italian regions hardest hit by a new virus, raising the level of warning for the Lombard and Veneto regions to the highest-level

