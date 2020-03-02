Arizona man charged in Nazi threat plot to remain jailed


Posted on: March 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Arizona man will remain jailed on a charge that he and other neo-Nazis mounted a harassment campaign a month ago to mail or post threatening messages at the homes of journalists and anti-hate advocates



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Arizona man charged in Nazi threat plot to remain jailed


Posted on: March 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Arizona man will remain jailed on a charge that he and other neo-Nazis mounted a harassment campaign a month ago to mail or post threatening messages at the homes of journalists and anti-hate advocates



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.