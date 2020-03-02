Coronavirus gives red light to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’

Add Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Red Notice to the growing list of Hollywood productions playing it safe amid the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Portions of the film were to shoot in Italy but hadn’t yet started production there, according to Deadline.

The European country has seen a 50% rise in the numbers of people afflicted with the potentially deadly virus; the number now stands at more than 1,100.

Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, joins a growing list of European-set productions that have altered shooting in light of the outbreak. CBS recently announced it was postponing the shooting of season 33 of The Amazing Race, and Paramount postponed its three-week shoot of Mission: Impossible 7, which was to take place in Venice, Italy.

Additionally, fears of the virus have led to the cancellation or postponements of dozens of public events, including concerts the world over.

