Disgruntled ex-guard takes dozens of hostages in Manila mall

A dismissed security guard has taken dozens of hostages in a Philippine shopping mall, where gunshots rang out earlier and sent people rushing out in panic and prompted police to put the popular area in a security lockdown

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Disgruntled ex-guard takes dozens of hostages in Manila mall

A dismissed security guard has taken dozens of hostages in a Philippine shopping mall, where gunshots rang out earlier and sent people rushing out in panic and prompted police to put the popular area in a security lockdown