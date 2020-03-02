Dutch terror trial starting for deadly Utrecht tram shooting
A terrorism trial is set to start for a Dutch man of Turkish descent who allegedly opened fire on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht last year, killing four people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Dutch terror trial starting for deadly Utrecht tram shooting
A terrorism trial is set to start for a Dutch man of Turkish descent who allegedly opened fire on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht last year, killing four people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.