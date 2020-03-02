ECB’s Lagarde: ‘Ready to take targeted action’ on economy

The head of the European Central Bank says Europe’s top monetary authority is ready to take “appropriate and targeted measures” if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the coronavirus

