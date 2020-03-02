ECB’s Lagarde: ‘Ready to take targeted action’ on economy


Posted on: March 2nd, 2020 by ABC News

The head of the European Central Bank says Europe’s top monetary authority is ready to take “appropriate and targeted measures” if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the coronavirus



