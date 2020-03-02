Japanese justice minister visits Lebanon over fugitive Ghosn

A Japanese deputy minister for justice has met top officials in Lebanon over the case of former Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn who fled to his home country late last year while on bail in Japan and awaiting trial

