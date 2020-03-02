The end of an era: ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The verdict is in: Judge Judy Sheindlin will recuse herself from the bench after a 25-season run on her mega popular reality show Judge Judy.

Variety confirms that Sheindlin made the big announcement during a pre-recorded interview on Ellen that airs today.

For those upset to see the series come to an end have a little while longer with the long-running syndicated show. The final season has yet to air, meaning fans can catch all-new episodes into the 2021 TV season.

In addition, CBS Television Distribution will allow stations to air repeat episodes — so there won’t be a Judge Judy-less TV landscape for quite some time.

Also, this isn’t the end of Sheindlin television career. In fact, Emmy Award-winning star intends to launch a brand new series called Judy Justice. Unfortunately, Sheindlin wasn’t too forthcoming with information about her new project.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” the judge told Ellen for her Monday interview. “But, I’m not tired. So Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

In addition, she revealed why it was time to say goodbye to Judge Judy. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns,” The 77-year-old explained.

Sheindlin is currently one of the highest paid TV stars, collecting an astounding $47 million a year for Judge Judy alone.

