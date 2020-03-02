Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a ‘lie’


Posted on: March 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A powerful ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro denies any type of armed threats on opposition leader Juan Guaidó as shown in a widely circulated photograph



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a ‘lie’


Posted on: March 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A powerful ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro denies any type of armed threats on opposition leader Juan Guaidó as shown in a widely circulated photograph



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.