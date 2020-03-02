Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a ‘lie’
A powerful ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro denies any type of armed threats on opposition leader Juan Guaidó as shown in a widely circulated photograph
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a ‘lie’
A powerful ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro denies any type of armed threats on opposition leader Juan Guaidó as shown in a widely circulated photograph
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.