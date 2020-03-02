"You are an inspiration": Hollywood reacts to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s leaving the 2020 race

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Following his poor showing in the South Carolina primary Saturday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Sunday that he was suspending his presidential campaign. Even so, the historic one-time Democratic candidate, who is openly gay and married, has left a star-studded impression.

Former Star Trek star and LGBTQ activist George Takei tweeted, “I am proud of Mayor Pete and what he has accomplished. I see him going all the way to the White House one day.”

Mia Farrow also took to social media, noting to Buttigieg, “You are an inspiration. Please come back for next election.”

Billy Eichner, from the live action Lion King and American Horror Story, tweeted, “As someone who’s dealt with fewer opportunities in my chosen industry for being openly gay years before that was welcome, I’m grateful to @PeteButtigieg & [husband] @Chas10Buttigieg for ignoring the odds & assumptions & creating a path for LGBTQ in politics that simply did not exist.”

For her part, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis tweeted a statement that read, in part, “Pete Buttigieg’s campaign was historic and he showed the world that Americans are ready to accept and embrace qualified LGBTQ public leaders….Pete’s success will no doubt lead to more LGBTQ candidates in political races large and small.”

