Dylan Farrow blasts upcoming Woody Allen memoir

An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing house for putting it out

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dylan Farrow blasts upcoming Woody Allen memoir

An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing house for putting it out