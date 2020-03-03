Hillary Clinton not endorsing as Democratic race narrows

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is staying out of her party’s 2020 primary as the race narrows to a potential showdown between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Only 4 or 5% of the people whose views are going to be voted on have actually had a chance to express themselves so there’s a long way to go,” Clinton said Tuesday on ABC News’ Good Morning America, as millions of voters head to the polls to decide “Super Tuesday” races.

“Today is obviously a big day,” she said. “I’m just watching and hoping that we nominate whoever is the strongest candidate to take out the current incumbent. That’s the only thing that really matters at the end of the day.”

Clinton appeared on GMA to discuss Hillary, a four-part docuseries on her life that premieres on Hulu later this week.

In the documentary, Clinton criticizes Sanders, whom she beat in the 2016 Democratic nomination before losing to President Donald Trump in the general election, as a “career politician.”

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in the documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

When asked if she still believes that about Sanders today, Clinton said she does.

“That was my authentic opinion then,” she said. “It’s my authentic opinion now.”

Clinton also responded to Sanders’ shifting position on the number of delegates needed to win the nomination. Sanders has now said that if he makes it to the 2020 Democratic Convention with the most pledged delegates, he should be the nominee, a change in his stance from 2016.

“My reaction is let’s follow the rules,” Clinton said. “We’ve got rules. We had rules last time and we have rules this time. I think it’s always a good idea to follow the rules. Everybody knew what they were when you got into it.”

Hillary covers all of Clinton’s life from her childhood to the 2016 election. The producers had 1,700 hours of behind the scenes footage from Clinton’s presidential campaign to work with and Clinton herself sat down for 35 hours of interviews with them.

Hillary premieres on Hulu on Friday.

