Iranian state TV says lawmaker tells colleagues to stop contact with public as reportedly 23 cases of virus among MPs

Iranian state TV says lawmaker tells colleagues to stop contact with public as reportedly 23 cases of virus among MPs

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iranian state TV says lawmaker tells colleagues to stop contact with public as reportedly 23 cases of virus among MPs

Iranian state TV says lawmaker tells colleagues to stop contact with public as reportedly 23 cases of virus among MPs