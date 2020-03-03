"It’s clearly not me": ‘The Invisible Man’ star Elisabeth Moss laughs about Tom Cruise marriage rumors

Charles Sykes/Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, The Invisible Man co-stars Elisabeth Moss and Aldis Hodge shared a few laughs about a gossip magazine cover story saying the actress was engaged to a Hollywood mega-star.

“Wait, there were gossip stories that you were getting married to Tom Cruise?” host Andy Cohen asked, incredulous.

“How did you miss that?” Moss said with a laugh.

She explained, “I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ’cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

Moss then said, “And then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and…it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that. It’s clearly not me.”

Hodge joked that Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale star Moss should take the rumor as a point of pride. “[T]hat’s, “when you know you’ve made it, when people are making up who you’re marrying,” said Hodge.

“Thank you!” Moss replied. “I’ll take that.”

The Invisible Man, an updated take on the 1897 H.G. Wells story, is currently the number-one movie in America.