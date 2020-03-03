Malaysia’s new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Malaysia’s new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamad’s former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him

