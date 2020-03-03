Philippine police: News conference helped end hostage crisis

Philippine officials say they allowed an armed man who took dozens of people hostage in a mall to hold a news conference to encourage him to free his captives and give police a chance to grab him as he talked with a throng of journalists

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Philippine police: News conference helped end hostage crisis

Philippine officials say they allowed an armed man who took dozens of people hostage in a mall to hold a news conference to encourage him to free his captives and give police a chance to grab him as he talked with a throng of journalists