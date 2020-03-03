Police: Accused syringe attacker had semen-filled needles


Posted on: March 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store will have to be tested for blood-borne viruses after authorities found syringes in his car filled with semen



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Accused syringe attacker had semen-filled needles


Posted on: March 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store will have to be tested for blood-borne viruses after authorities found syringes in his car filled with semen



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.