Purr-fect! Sanaa Lathan tapped to play Catwoman in the upcoming season of Harley Quinn

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Sanaa Lathan is taking on the purr-fect role in the upcoming season of Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker confirmed to DC Daily that Lathan will voice the role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, in the second season of the Harley Quinn animated series. Starring The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco as the titular character, Harley Quinn follows the notorious villain and her adventures around the seedy underbelly of Gotham City.

According to Schumacker, Lathan’s character will make more than just a guest appearance.

“Catwoman is a recurring character, it’s not just a cameo,” Schumacker said. “If we’re getting Catwoman on the show, that means there’s a possibility of Ivy, Harley, and Catwoman sharing scenes together.”

With her new gig, Lathan becomes the latest actress of color to take on the iconic comic book character. Eartha Kitt played Catwoman in 1967 for the third and final season of the Batman television series. Halle Berry clawed her way into the coveted role in the 2004 Catwoman film. And now, Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie, in which Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader.

