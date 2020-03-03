Report: 23 cases of new virus among Iranian MPs
An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Report: 23 cases of new virus among Iranian MPs
An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.