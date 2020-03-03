Report: 23 cases of new virus among Iranian MPs


Posted on: March 3rd, 2020 by ABC News

An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members



