S Carolina mulls electric chair as only option for condemned


Posted on: March 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Some South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill that would give death row inmates for now no choice but to be executed in the electric chair



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

S Carolina mulls electric chair as only option for condemned


Posted on: March 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Some South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill that would give death row inmates for now no choice but to be executed in the electric chair



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.