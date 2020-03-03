States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change

From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change

From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits