Summit on Saturday (3/7) to Discuss Ways Families can Cope with Drug Abuse

The public is invited to attend the You’re Not Alone Summit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Purdue University Northwest (PNW) James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Center, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville. Participants will learn how they can help their community and family cope with drug abuse.

The free summit, hosted by the PNW College of Nursing, will focus on educating the community about substance abuse, addiction stigmas and available support resources. Featured activities include prevention and recovery workshops, a session on how to administer Narcan, addiction recovery resources, and a daylong Drug Takeback event.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit pnw.edu/not-alone.