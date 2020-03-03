‘The Bachelor’ recap: Madison’s return in doubt, Peter faces his toughest elimination yet

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — The Bachelor continued on Monday with the “Women Tell All” episode, but first there was a little unfinished business that needed to be resolved.

Leading up to last week’s fantasy suites, Madison put Peter on notice that she couldn’t see a future with him if he had a sexual relationship with any of the other contestants.

After confessing later that he had been intimate with at least one of the other women, the episode ended with Madison walking away from Peter, leaving him crushed and wondering if she would show up for the final rose ceremony.

“I don’t know if she’s gonna be able to continue this with me,” a distraught Peter told Harrison. “This could be it right now.”

At the rose ceremony, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. sense something is up when Madison appears to be a no show. Madison eventually does appear, leaving Peter with an impossible decision.

The first rose goes to Hannah Ann. After a long pause, Peter finally reveals the second lady who will meet his family is Madison. She accepts the rose, and the two share a long embrace.

“The fact that someone could sway his opinion with an ultimatum…sucks,” Victoria tells the camera in the limousine afterwards, adding, “I just don’t want him to regret any decisions he’s made.”

As Peter and the two remaining ladies raise their champagne glasses, Madison offers the toast: “Here’s to seeing if love can conquer all.”

The two-night live Bachelor season 24 finale kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

