Clashes erupt on Greece-Turkey border as migrants seek entry
Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by a crowd of migrants and refugees to cross its land border from Turkey
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Clashes erupt on Greece-Turkey border as migrants seek entry
Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by a crowd of migrants and refugees to cross its land border from Turkey
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.