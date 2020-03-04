Clashes erupt on Greece-Turkey border as migrants seek entry


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by a crowd of migrants and refugees to cross its land border from Turkey



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Clashes erupt on Greece-Turkey border as migrants seek entry


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Greek authorities are firing tear gas and stun grenades to repulse a push by a crowd of migrants and refugees to cross its land border from Turkey



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS