Horizon Bank Contributes $136,369 to Local Communities Through the United Way

With employee and company matching donations totaling $136,369, Horizon Bank has been able to help scores of communities the bank serves in Indiana and Michigan through the United Way.

Over 850,000 individuals in the states of Indiana and Michigan will benefit from the dollars donated by Horizon Bank through its Advisors and corporate donations.

“It’s simply my honor and privilege today to present this contribution on behalf of Horizon Bank in support of our ongoing commitment to the United Way,” said Bill Gertner, Assistant Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. “At the center of every great community, you’ll find thriving partnerships between those within the business community and their United Way, who choose to support an environment where all lives can prosper. I’m proud to stand here today as a testament and example of this ongoing partnership.”

The United Way harnesses the giving and caring power of individuals and businesses in an effort to advance the common good. Horizon Bank’s ongoing partnership with the United Way is impacting thousands of individuals and families in need. United Way offices throughout Indiana and Michigan are the spearhead of a national organization that pools fundraising efforts to support local communities.

“We are pleased to make this donation,” said Horizon Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight. “Horizon Bank has a long tradition of being invested in the communities we serve. We thank our many employees who gave so generously and we are honored to support our employees through this matching contribution to the United Way.”