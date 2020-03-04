Man linked to white supremacist group seeks pretrial release


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Maryland man linked by prosecutors to a violent white supremacist group is asking to be freed on bond while awaiting trial on federal criminal charges



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man linked to white supremacist group seeks pretrial release


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Maryland man linked by prosecutors to a violent white supremacist group is asking to be freed on bond while awaiting trial on federal criminal charges



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.