Netanyahu still short of majority after Israel’s election
Near-final results from this week’s election in Israel show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still short of getting the majority needed to form a government
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Netanyahu still short of majority after Israel’s election
Near-final results from this week’s election in Israel show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still short of getting the majority needed to form a government
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.