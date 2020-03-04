Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a woman accused of giving birth to an infant found dead beside a South Carolina highway more than a decade ago has been arrested



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Woman charged in cold case _ baby found dead in 2008


Posted on: March 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a woman accused of giving birth to an infant found dead beside a South Carolina highway more than a decade ago has been arrested



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.