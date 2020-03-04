Thirty-eight still missing after deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee
MattGush/iStock(COOKEVILLE, Tenn.) — After several deadly tornadoes tore through neighborhoods across Tennessee, killing at least two dozen people, officials say 38 remain unaccounted for in Putnam County.
The mayor of Cookeville, one of the hardest-hit cities, has released the following list of names of people who were still missing as of late Tuesday night:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Phyllis Burchett
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana Smith
- Robert Smith
- Michael Bowers
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Rocky Smith
- Stella Zuller
- Ryan Packinghan
- Dustin Kingsland
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford
- Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Robin Babb
- Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Glen Phillips
- Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Tracy McGhee
- Cody McGhee
- Peyton Jackson
- Colton Matheney
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
The tornadoes touched down early Tuesday morning in the hours after midnight, ripping through Nashville and other cities in Tennessee. The twisters took down power lines and wiped out dozens of homes, businesses and other buildings. Some of those killed were asleep in their beds, officials said.
“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency as a result of the devastation.
The National Guard has been deployed to help with search-and-rescue efforts.
