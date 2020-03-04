Thirty-eight still missing after deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

MattGush/iStock(COOKEVILLE, Tenn.) — After several deadly tornadoes tore through neighborhoods across Tennessee, killing at least two dozen people, officials say 38 remain unaccounted for in Putnam County.

The mayor of Cookeville, one of the hardest-hit cities, has released the following list of names of people who were still missing as of late Tuesday night:

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Penny Penelope Cole

Phyllis Burchett

Charles Spurlock

Diana Smith

Robert Smith

Michael Bowers

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Rocky Smith

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Dustin Kingsland

David Phillips

Maureen Langford

Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Robin Babb

Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Glen Phillips

Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Rocky Smith

Ryan Packinghan

Tracy McGhee

Cody McGhee

Peyton Jackson

Colton Matheney

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

The tornadoes touched down early Tuesday morning in the hours after midnight, ripping through Nashville and other cities in Tennessee. The twisters took down power lines and wiped out dozens of homes, businesses and other buildings. Some of those killed were asleep in their beds, officials said.

“It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn’t have time to take shelter,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters Tuesday. “Many of these folks were sleeping.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency as a result of the devastation.

The National Guard has been deployed to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.