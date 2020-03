Toyota adds 1.1M vehicles to US fuel pump recall

Toyota is adding 1.1 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Toyota adds 1.1M vehicles to US fuel pump recall

Toyota is adding 1.1 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall